Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,809 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,691 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.5% of Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $3,518,533,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,082,431 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $56,452,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,088 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 17.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,979,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,847,953,000 after buying an additional 1,651,954 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $373,240,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 14,277,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,003,569,000 after buying an additional 955,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total transaction of $3,589,015.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,815.10. This represents a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $408.00 target price (up previously from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $410.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.00.

V opened at $343.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $343.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.97. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.37 and a twelve month high of $375.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

