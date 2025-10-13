Copperwynd Financial LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Copperwynd Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Visa by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Visa by 9.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 42,120 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,761,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Visa by 7.7% in the first quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Visa by 22.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 867,704 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $304,096,000 after buying an additional 161,161 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on V shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie upped their price objective on Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $410.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total transaction of $3,589,015.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,815.10. This represents a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $343.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $629.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.37 and a 1-year high of $375.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $343.77 and its 200-day moving average is $346.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

