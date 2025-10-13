Truist Financial Corp Sells 276 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. $QRVO

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 34.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 6.9% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Qorvo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Qorvo by 33.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $83.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 97.93, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.13 and its 200 day moving average is $80.68. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.46 and a 52 week high of $107.33.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $818.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.61 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Qorvo has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.750-2.250 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho set a $84.00 price objective on Qorvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.35.

In other Qorvo news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 13,612 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,293,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 54,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,010. The trade was a 19.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

