Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Sold by Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,588,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,577,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,945 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,610,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,070,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,108 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,819,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,019 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,143,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,146,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $552,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Leerink Partnrs raised Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.71.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 1.9%

BSX opened at $95.41 on Monday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a one year low of $80.64 and a one year high of $109.50. The company has a market cap of $141.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.79, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 13.55%.The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $424,120.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,328.37. This trade represents a 17.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yoshiaki Fujimori sold 2,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $310,377.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,081 shares in the company, valued at $222,646.19. This represents a 58.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,214 shares of company stock worth $17,972,457. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.