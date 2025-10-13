Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $7,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 70.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth $255,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 4,131.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 14,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter valued at $643,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 291,403 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.19, for a total transaction of $69,409,280.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 229,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,556,704.93. This trade represents a 55.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $11,221,265.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 26,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,442,157.70. This represents a 63.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,001,054 shares of company stock worth $249,511,188 in the last 90 days. 5.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DASH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on DoorDash from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DoorDash from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DoorDash from $306.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on DoorDash from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.27.

DoorDash Stock Performance

NASDAQ DASH opened at $266.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $258.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.20. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.37 and a fifty-two week high of $285.08. The company has a market cap of $113.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.79 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

