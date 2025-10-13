Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Invests $363,000 in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,091,000 after purchasing an additional 191,370 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,579,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,448,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,176,000 after purchasing an additional 30,837 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,396,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,170,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $381.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 1,435 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.08, for a total transaction of $499,494.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,178.96. The trade was a 27.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 269 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.26, for a total transaction of $95,564.94. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,034.38. This trade represents a 14.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,922 shares of company stock worth $11,191,812. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $333.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.00 and a 52 week high of $360.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $343.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.04.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

