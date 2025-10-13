Delaney Dennis R Has $6.95 Million Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Delaney Dennis R lowered its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation makes up 3.6% of Delaney Dennis R’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.9% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK opened at $333.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.00 and a 1 year high of $360.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 12.03%.The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.68.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 24,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.13, for a total transaction of $8,543,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 83,873 shares in the company, valued at $29,366,453.49. This trade represents a 22.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.08, for a total value of $735,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,632.64. This represents a 67.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,922 shares of company stock worth $11,191,812 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

