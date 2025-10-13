NorthRock Partners LLC Takes $14.61 Million Position in Envoy Medical, Inc. $COCH

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,290,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,612,000. NorthRock Partners LLC owned about 48.25% of Envoy Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envoy Medical during the first quarter worth about $244,000. 8.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Envoy Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envoy Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Envoy Medical Price Performance

COCH stock opened at $0.89 on Monday. Envoy Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $3.09. The company has a market cap of $21.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.38.

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Envoy Medical, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Envoy Medical

Envoy Medical, Inc, a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc in September 2023.

