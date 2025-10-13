Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF $TCAF

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 612.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $205,000. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $206,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $214,000.

Shares of TCAF stock opened at $37.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.78. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $38.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.91.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

