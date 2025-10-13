Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Position Lifted by Westchester Capital Management Inc.

Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises 5.8% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $24,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Compass Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $33,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock opened at $491.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $443.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $384.49. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.30 and a 12-month high of $511.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $230.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.46.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.99 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.72%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total value of $902,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,586.40. This represents a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.65, for a total value of $7,941,849.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 465,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,289,088.35. This trade represents a 3.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,885,492 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Erste Group Bank raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $480.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $383.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $478.20.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

