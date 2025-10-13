Delaney Dennis R Purchases 440 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Delaney Dennis R lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,343 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.7% of Delaney Dennis R’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs purchased 5,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $389.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,948,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,535,600. This trade represents a 12.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $558.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $411.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.38.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $407.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.74. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $362.50 and a one year high of $519.88. The firm has a market cap of $104.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($12.83) EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

