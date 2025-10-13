Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC Sells 462 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE opened at $202.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.01. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $165.45 and a 1 year high of $209.12.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.