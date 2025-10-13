iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 543,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,498 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $165,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 958.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

OEF stock opened at $326.65 on Monday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $232.57 and a 12-month high of $337.67. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $324.61 and its 200 day moving average is $299.31.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

