Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF $MGV

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,969 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $13,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,625,000 after acquiring an additional 33,001 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,783,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

MGV opened at $135.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.88. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $112.25 and a 1 year high of $139.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.