Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Raises Stock Position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 4,490.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

WMB opened at $62.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.65. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.30 and a 12 month high of $65.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.55 and a 200 day moving average of $59.07.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.50%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $115,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 311,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,956,984.90. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $263,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,973.64. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $497,715. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMB has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. CIBC raised shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.94.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

