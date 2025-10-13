Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Sells 19,861 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF $DFCF

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,861 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up about 1.5% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $5,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, CW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFCF stock opened at $42.92 on Monday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.56 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.10.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

