Concord Asset Management LLC VA Acquires 1,190 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Concord Asset Management LLC VA boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 37,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,371,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,990,000 after purchasing an additional 542,493 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 34,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 22,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Dbs Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Phillip Securities downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.41.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of WFC opened at $77.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $249.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.63 and a 200 day moving average of $76.56. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $58.42 and a 52-week high of $86.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%.Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.82%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

