Gibson Capital LLC Sells 1,686 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Gibson Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,119 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 319.7% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 267.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 432.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 55.3% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $2,003,925.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,373,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,396,778.96. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $1,361,587.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 906,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,995,079.36. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,232 shares of company stock valued at $15,083,877 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Walmart Price Performance

WMT opened at $101.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.34. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.37 and a 52-week high of $106.11.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.