Bill Few Associates Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.1% during the second quarter. Dynamic Financial Group now owns 62,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 47.3% in the second quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 12.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 38,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,488,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,091,000 after buying an additional 84,187 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 37.4% in the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 92,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 25,285 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.7%

PFE opened at $24.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $141.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $29.82.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.35.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

