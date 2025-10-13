Toyota Motor Corporation $TM Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $7,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 30.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 78.1% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:TM opened at $185.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $249.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.62. Toyota Motor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $155.00 and a fifty-two week high of $202.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by ($0.20). Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.73 billion. Toyota Motor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-14.100 EPS. Analysts expect that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TM shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

