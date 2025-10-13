W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,384 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $22,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in W.R. Berkley by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 50,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 21,737 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in W.R. Berkley by 132.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in W.R. Berkley by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in W.R. Berkley by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 24.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.R. Berkley alerts:

W.R. Berkley Price Performance

NYSE:WRB opened at $77.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.67. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 52-week low of $55.97 and a 52-week high of $78.43. The firm has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.42.

W.R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 18.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WRB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on W.R. Berkley from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $87.00 price target on shares of W.R. Berkley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised W.R. Berkley to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of W.R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on W.R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.