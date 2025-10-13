Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP Shares Purchased by OFI Invest Asset Management

OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 59.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,824,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,002 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $469,334,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,244,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,724,000 after purchasing an additional 796,925 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,195,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,852,000 after purchasing an additional 266,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 430,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,869,000 after purchasing an additional 189,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.89, for a total value of $5,032,910.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,599,613.83. This represents a 47.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total transaction of $768,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,615.08. This trade represents a 36.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMP opened at $479.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.26. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $396.14 and a fifty-two week high of $582.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $500.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.11. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 65.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.72 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.91%.

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $518.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $539.50.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

