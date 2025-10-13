Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $3.07 Million in ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 58,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 7.5% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 369,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,371,000 after purchasing an additional 25,775 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $573,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.6% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 120,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

ON stock opened at $45.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.85. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.49. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $76.06.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.640 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $768,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 977,814 shares in the company, valued at $50,083,633.08. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.68.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

