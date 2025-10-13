waypoint wealth counsel Purchases New Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. $XRAY

waypoint wealth counsel purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,740,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $309,864,000 after acquiring an additional 557,329 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,961,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $208,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,517 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,077,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $180,445,000 after purchasing an additional 538,531 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,346,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453,662 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,913,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,526,000 after purchasing an additional 609,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $11.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.96.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $936.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.67 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 25.85% and a positive return on equity of 16.33%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently -13.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Read Our Latest Report on XRAY

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.