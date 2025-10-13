Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 83.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,399,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,416 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 49.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,781,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,583,000 after buying an additional 587,036 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $569,217,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6,237.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,815,000 after buying an additional 1,329,618 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 880,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,313,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $404.00 to $401.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group set a $465.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,194,716.52. The trade was a 10.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $414.73 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.98 and a 12 month high of $439.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $405.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.08.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 7,363.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.500-27.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.