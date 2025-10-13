Ares Management Corporation $ARES Shares Sold by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 43.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 8.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 182.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 8,978 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at $222,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of ARES opened at $140.84 on Monday. Ares Management Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $110.63 and a fifty-two week high of $200.49. The company has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.47%.During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 258.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 128,837 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total value of $22,971,637.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,590,000 shares of company stock valued at $464,430,639. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARES shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ares Management from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ares Management from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ares Management in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Ares Management from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

