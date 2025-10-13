Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $108.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $117.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.16. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.91 and a 12-month high of $119.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 17.68%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 54.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,672.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $635,712. This represents a 15.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $543,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 40,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,567.70. This represents a 10.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.