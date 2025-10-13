Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,065 Shares of DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,978 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth $554,893,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 37.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,523,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $718,632,000 after buying an additional 2,879,489 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 171.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,194,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $218,175,000 after buying an additional 2,015,971 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2,371.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,994,732 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $136,220,000 after buying an additional 1,914,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 22.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 10,123,525 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $691,336,000 after buying an additional 1,868,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kyle Malady sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $53,933.62. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,853.62. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total value of $40,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 94,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,555,449.58. This trade represents a 0.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,849 shares of company stock worth $564,733. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on DexCom from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded DexCom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on DexCom from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on DexCom from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.42.

DexCom Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $65.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.52 and a 1-year high of $93.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.47.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.29%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

