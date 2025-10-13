ONEOK, Inc. $OKE Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,727 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OKE. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 2,466.7% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Trading Down 2.9%

NYSE:OKE opened at $69.22 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.08 and a 12-month high of $118.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.81.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.06%.The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 80.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ONEOK from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank set a $92.00 target price on ONEOK and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.69.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

