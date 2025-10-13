SPC Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 883.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,463 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 52.5% during the second quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $321,393,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $288.34 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 12-month low of $201.63 and a 12-month high of $302.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.33.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.05. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

