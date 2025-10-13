3,008 Shares in NIKE, Inc. $NKE Bought by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,008 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 6.3% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Westmount Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the second quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co increased its position in shares of NIKE by 53.1% in the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 3.8% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE stock opened at $65.25 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $84.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.80 and its 200-day moving average is $67.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $96.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 82.05%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $306,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,052.92. The trade was a 12.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $6,535,902.54. Following the sale, the chairman owned 744,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,566,938.84. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 200,378 shares of company stock valued at $14,794,264. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Cowen raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on NIKE from $97.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised NIKE from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.57.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

