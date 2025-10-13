Welch Group LLC Sells 36 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Welch Group LLC lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,839 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 31.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,319,010 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,680,910,000 after buying an additional 2,710,930 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $321,393,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 341.9% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 789,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $187,100,000 after acquiring an additional 611,198 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,256,000. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,209,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.25.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC stock opened at $288.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $284.20 and a 200-day moving average of $258.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 12 month low of $201.63 and a 12 month high of $302.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.33.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.05. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.49%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.