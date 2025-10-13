LRI Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in TotalEnergies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $57.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.53. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $52.78 and a 12-month high of $68.58.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $44.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.44 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTE. BNP Paribas Exane reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. BNP Paribas cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.95.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

