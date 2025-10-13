Kintegral Advisory LLC Sells 127 Shares of Kellanova $K

Kintegral Advisory LLC decreased its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $6,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Kellanova in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the first quarter worth about $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kellanova during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Kellanova during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kellanova during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of K stock opened at $82.85 on Monday. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.78.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). Kellanova had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.56%.The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Kellanova’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is 60.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

K has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Kellanova from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Kellanova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kellanova in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.38.

Insider Activity

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,599 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $9,116,350.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 45,097,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,501,192.90. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 572,931 shares of company stock worth $45,755,411. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

