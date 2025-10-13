Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 413,069 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 413,069 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $43,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 151,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after acquiring an additional 65,366 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 1.6%

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $90.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.48. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.29 and a 12 month high of $95.62. The company has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.3104 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

