Griffin Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Trade Desk $TTD

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,604 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 120.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 22.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 68.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 53,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 21,666 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $4,676,622.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 218,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,899,670.28. This represents a 19.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $67,624.60. Following the sale, the director owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at $242,687. The trade was a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $52.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.09, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.78 and its 200 day moving average is $62.72. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $694.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

TTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Trade Desk from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.48.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

