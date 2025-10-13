The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW is Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up 2.1% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,395,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,616,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,817,022 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 595.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,488,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,461,000 after buying an additional 13,262,309 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 229.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,002,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,083,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749,728 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,048,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,422,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $440,699,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. William Blair downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $316,037.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 41,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,519.28. This trade represents a 7.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 173,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $17,185,903.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 590,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,388,148.56. The trade was a 22.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,128 shares of company stock worth $26,232,077 in the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 2.1%

SCHW stock opened at $92.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.19. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $99.59. The firm has a market cap of $167.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

Charles Schwab declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

