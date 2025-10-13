Bill Few Associates Inc. Sells 200 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

Bill Few Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for 1.1% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,706,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 97,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,215,000 after acquiring an additional 54,360 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $149,997.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,130.25. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. UBS Group upped their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HSBC downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Tower

American Tower Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $186.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.80. American Tower Corporation has a 1 year low of $172.51 and a 1 year high of $234.33. The company has a market capitalization of $87.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 12.60%.The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 247.27%.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.