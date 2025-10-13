Inspire Investing LLC Buys New Holdings in Frontdoor Inc. $FTDR

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 80,766.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Fiarman sold 129,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $7,281,138.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 34,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,945,372.90. This represents a 78.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Frontdoor Stock Performance

FTDR stock opened at $64.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.94 and a 200-day moving average of $55.69. Frontdoor Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $69.36.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.62 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 125.21% and a net margin of 13.07%.Frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Frontdoor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Frontdoor Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Frontdoor from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Frontdoor from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Frontdoor from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Frontdoor from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

Frontdoor Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

