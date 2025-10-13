McNamara Financial Services Inc. Sells 9,515 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF $CGGO

McNamara Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,515 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGGO. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 115.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 58.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $90,000.

NYSEARCA CGGO opened at $33.63 on Monday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $34.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.23.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

