Stephens Consulting LLC Raises Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 23.5% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 17.1% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.1% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 186.7% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 9,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.
GE Aerospace Trading Down 2.5%
NYSE:GE opened at $291.96 on Monday. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $159.36 and a one year high of $307.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.49.
GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Friday, August 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.50.
GE Aerospace Company Profile
GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.
