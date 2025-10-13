Bill Few Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 341.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $213,643.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,887 shares in the company, valued at $881,077.23. This trade represents a 19.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $171,937.50. Following the sale, the director owned 22,226 shares in the company, valued at $4,167,375. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,023 shares of company stock worth $562,036 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 1.4%

BDX opened at $186.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $163.33 and a 1-year high of $251.99. The company has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.73.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.82%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

