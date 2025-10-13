Lion Street Advisors LLC Purchases 1,480 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 209.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,187 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,760 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $354.30 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $318.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.47.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.80 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $379.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective (down previously from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.09.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

