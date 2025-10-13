Integrated Capital Management Inc. Has $9.67 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Integrated Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 7.4% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 2.0%

VIG opened at $212.59 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $218.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.32. The stock has a market cap of $96.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

