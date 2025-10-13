M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. Purchases 4,500 Shares of Energy Transfer LP $ET

M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 370.3% in the second quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 94,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 74,050 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 316.9% in the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 89,173 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 223.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,069,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,883,000 after purchasing an additional 738,885 shares during the period. Finally, Appaloosa LP grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.9% in the first quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 4,957,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $92,155,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $23,436,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 69,178,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,938,360.72. This represents a 1.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 1.9%

ET opened at $16.30 on Monday. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.45. The company has a market capitalization of $55.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $19.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

