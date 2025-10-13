Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $569,000 Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $BBCB

Lion Street Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBCB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 218.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 76,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BBCB opened at $46.20 on Monday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.49 and a 1 year high of $46.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.32.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (BBCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

