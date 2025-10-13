Pandora Wealth Inc. Purchases 454 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Pandora Wealth Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6,485.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,496,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,522,335,000 after buying an additional 297,734 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,843,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,263,519,000 after buying an additional 188,292 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $1,817,535,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,732,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,379,461,000 after buying an additional 242,132 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in ServiceNow by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,638,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,269,777,000 after buying an additional 626,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,160.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays set a $1,210.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,110.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,040.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,122.20.

ServiceNow Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $888.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $909.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $932.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $678.66 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The company has a market cap of $184.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.92, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,762 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total value of $1,526,684.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,594,950.60. The trade was a 12.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,719 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total transaction of $1,489,427.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,350. The trade was a 36.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,737 shares of company stock worth $16,798,825. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

