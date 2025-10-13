Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Acquires New Stake in BRP Inc. $DOOO

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 229,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BRP during the first quarter valued at $70,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in BRP during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in BRP by 75.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in BRP during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in BRP during the first quarter worth about $451,000.

Get BRP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOOO. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. National Bankshares set a $105.00 price target on BRP and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup raised BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on BRP from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

BRP Stock Down 3.1%

DOOO opened at $63.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.08 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. BRP Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.78 and a 12 month high of $68.42.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. BRP had a positive return on equity of 61.26% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. BRP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.090-3.460 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

BRP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -258.33%.

About BRP

(Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.