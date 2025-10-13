Contrasting Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) and Solgold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF)

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) and Solgold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Franco-Nevada and Solgold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franco-Nevada 58.82% 12.56% 11.88% Solgold N/A -14.92% -7.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Franco-Nevada and Solgold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franco-Nevada 0 8 6 0 2.43 Solgold 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk & Volatility

Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus target price of $196.86, indicating a potential downside of 3.64%. Given Franco-Nevada’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Franco-Nevada is more favorable than Solgold.

Franco-Nevada has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solgold has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.1% of Franco-Nevada shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Franco-Nevada shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Franco-Nevada and Solgold”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franco-Nevada $1.11 billion 35.36 $552.10 million $4.07 50.20 Solgold N/A N/A -$36.25 million N/A N/A

Franco-Nevada has higher revenue and earnings than Solgold.

Summary

Franco-Nevada beats Solgold on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent. Franco-Nevada Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Solgold

(Get Free Report)

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, Chile, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel Project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador. The company was formerly known as Solomon Gold plc and changed its name to SolGold plc in May 2012. SolGold Plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.