Mitchell Capital Management Co. Trims Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Mitchell Capital Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,006 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks comprises 1.5% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $8,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 39.2% during the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 67.6% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 15,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $154.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.10. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $162.68. The company has a market cap of $194.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $89.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Melius Research lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $4,253,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,867.04. The trade was a 69.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $185,319,098.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,383,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,567,735.71. The trade was a 18.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,678,904 shares of company stock valued at $894,021,161 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

